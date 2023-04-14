Japan Koreas Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, speaks to media at the prime minister's official office in Tokyo, after North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday. [KYODO NEWS VIA AP]

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.

