APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israeli border police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a highway Thursday in Tel Aviv during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system. [AP PHOTO/ARIEL SCHALIT]

 Ariel Schalit

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be airlifted Thursday to the country's main international airport for an overseas trip after throngs of cars and protesters prevented him from driving there.

