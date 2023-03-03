Easter Island Moai

Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile. A small moai was discovered recently in the middle of a dry lagoon inside the volcano's crater. [AP PHOTO/ESTEBAN FELIX, FILE]

 Esteban Felix

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Easter Island.

