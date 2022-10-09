Koreas Tensions

The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, on Sept. 23. [AP PHOTO/LEE JIN-MAN]

 Lee Jin-man

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters local time Sunday, the latest of its recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after the North warned that the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions.

