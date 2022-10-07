Nobel Peace Prize

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court on Dec. 29, 2021. On Friday the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. [AP PHOTO/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, FILE]

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

KYIV, Ukraine — Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally.

