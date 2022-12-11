Norway Nobel Peace Prize

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates pose with awards during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway on Saturday. [AP PHOTO/ MARKUS SCHREIBER]

 Markus Schreiber

OSLO, Norway — The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's award ceremony in the Norwegian capital.

