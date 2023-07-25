South Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, on Monday. [SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY VIA AP]

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the U.S. sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

