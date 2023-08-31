Koreas Tensions

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE VIA AP, FILE]

 朝鮮通信社

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Wednesday night, its neighbors said, hours after the U.S. flew long-range bombers for drills with its allies in a show of force against the North.

