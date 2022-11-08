Koreas Tensions Explainer
A TV screen showing a news program reporting on North Korea's missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 4. The sign reads "North Korea's main ballistic missile range." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

 Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.

