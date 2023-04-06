Finland Politics

Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced Wednesday that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. [HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/LEHTIKUVA VIA AP]

 Heikki Saukkomaa

HELSINKI — Finland's outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin, said Wednesday that she will resign as the leader of her Social Democratic Party at the next party congress in the autumn, saying she hopes it will enable her "to open a new page in my own life."

