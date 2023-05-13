APTOPIX Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, is escorted by security officials as he arrive to appear in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday. [AP PHOTO/ANJUM NAVEED]

 Anjum Naveed

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan left a high court in Islamabad on Friday after being granted broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases against him. The ruling struck a blow to the government in a stand-off that has sparked days of rioting by Khan's followers and raised the scepter of widespread unrest in the country.

