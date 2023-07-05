APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics evacuate an injured man at the site of a Palestinian car-ramming attack at a bus stop Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel. [AP PHOTO/ODED BALILTY]

 Oded Balilty

JENIN, West Bank — A Hamas militant rammed his car into a crowded Tel Aviv bus stop on Tuesday and began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack that Palestinian armed groups said was revenge for an Israeli military offensive in the occupied West Bank. A bystander shot and killed the attacker.

