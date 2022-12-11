Philippines Human Rights

A protester kicks an effigy of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a rally Saturday in Manila, Philippines. [AP PHOTO/AARON FAVILA]

 Aaron Favila

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital on Saturday protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

