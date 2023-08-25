Britain Crooked Pub

British police said Thursday two men have been arrested on suspicion of burning down an historic English pub that was famous for its lopsided walls and sagging foundation.

LONDON — Two men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of torching a historic British pub in central England that was famous for its lopsided walls and sagging foundation, police said.

