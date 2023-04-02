Hong Kong Anniversary Leslie Cheung

The vinyl record of "For Your Heart Only" is on display Wednesday at an exhibition commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of Canto-pop singer Leslie Cheung in Hong Kong. [AP PHOTO/LOUISE DELMOTTE]

 Louise Delmotte

HONG KONG — Fans of late Canto-pop icon Leslie Cheung, one of the first singers to come out as gay in Hong Kong, flocked to the city this week to commemorate their idol's death 20 years ago — revisiting his legacy of pioneering work made during a socially conservative time.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.