Russia SCO Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony Tuesday during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Council via videoconference at the Kremlin, in Moscow. [ALEXANDER KAZAKOV, SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Alexander Kazakov

NEW DELHI — President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the Russian people are "united as never before," seeking to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt while participating in a meeting of an international organization that offered him a sympathetic audience.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.