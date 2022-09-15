APTOPIX Britain Royals

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying in state, in London, on Wednesday. [DAN KITWOOD/POOL VIA AP]

 Dan Kitwood

LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

