Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London on Monday. He'll become the U.K.'s third prime minister this year. [DAVID CLIFF/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

LONDON — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of color after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

