Russia Ukraine War

Fighters from Chechnya, the Russian republic in the North Caucasus, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine, with pro-Kyiv volunteers loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic's drive for independence from Russia. [AP PHOTO/ANDREW KRAVCHENKO]

KYIV, Ukraine — Kneeling in a patch of yellow wildflowers, a Chechen soldier carefully attaches an explosive device to the bottom of a small drone. Seconds later, it is released. It explodes next to two old storefront mannequins set up 200 meters (yards) away, one with a Russian-style military hat on its head.

