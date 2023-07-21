Russia Ukraine War

A woman watches Thursday as emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/LIBKOS]

 Libkos

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia pounded Ukraine's southern cities with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night Thursday, keeping Odesa in the Kremlin's crosshairs after a bitter dispute over the end of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

