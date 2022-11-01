Russia Ukraine War Recruiting Afghans

Afghan Army special forces members attend their graduation ceremony in July 2021 after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. [RAHMAT GUL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Rahmat Gul

