APTOPIX Russia Ukraine

A plume of smoke rises over an ammunition depot where explosions occurred at the facility in Kirovsky district in Crimea, on Wednesday. The blaze forced the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of the peninsula. [VIKTOR KOROTAYEV/KOMMERSANT PUBLISHING HOUSE VIA AP]

 Viktor Korotayev

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed intense drone and missile attacks overnight Wednesday, damaging critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounding at least 12 people, officials said.

