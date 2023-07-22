Russia Ukraine War

Olha walks among debris at a farm storage building destroyed during a Russian attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, on Friday. A missile barrage injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. [AP PHOTO/LIBKOS]

 Libkos

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia followed its withdrawal from a grain export deal by expanding its attacks from port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region on Friday, while also practicing a Black Sea blockade.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.