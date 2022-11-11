APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A woman passes with a bicycle as a local resident works to clean the debris from a damaged house after Russian shelling, Thursday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO]

 Andriy Andriyenko

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, providing a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a "city of death."

