Russia Ukraine War

A rescue worker puts out the fire at the house destroyed by a Russian attack Friday in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/EVGENIY MALOLETKA]

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces began an assault Saturday on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military and local officials said.

