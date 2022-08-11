Russia Crackdown

Russian authorities on Wednesday raided the home of Marina Ovsyannikova, a former state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The case against Ovsyannikova was launched under a law that penalizes statements against the military. [AP PHOTO/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO, FILE]

Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against Moscow's war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia's armed forces, according to her lawyer.

