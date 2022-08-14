Russia Ukraine War

Valentyna Kondratieva, 75, walks into her damaged home Saturday, where she sustained injuries in a Russian rocket attack Friday night in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. The strike killed three people and wounded 13 others, according to the mayor. [AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN]

 David Goldman

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.

