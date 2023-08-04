APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Daily Life

Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs Thursday while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine. [AP PHOTO/JAE C. HONG]

 Jae C. Hong

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian shelling damaged a landmark church Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Kherson that until last year held the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian military commander who encouraged Catherine the Great to expand the Russian Empire into what is now southern Ukraine.

