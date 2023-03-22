United States Saudi Arabia American Freed

Saudi Arabia has freed Saad Ibrahim Almadi, the Saudi-American citizen it had imprisoned more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince. [IBRAHIM ALMADI VIA AP]

 Ibrahim Almadi

WASHINGTON — A 72-year-old American imprisoned more than a year in Saudi Arabia over tweets critical of the Saudi crown prince was back with family members in Riyadh on Tuesday, but it wasn't clear whether the kingdom will drop a travel ban to allow him to return home to Florida.

