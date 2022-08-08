Russia Ukraine War

A man takes a picture as the Glory bulk carrier makes its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under the Marshall Islands' flag is carrying 66 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn. [NINA LYASHONOK/AP PHOTO]

 Nina Lyashonok

KYIV, Ukraine — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

