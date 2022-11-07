Italy Migrants

Migrants disembark from the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship carrying 572 migrants, in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The Geo Barents, and the German-flagged Humanity1 have been allowed to disembark what the Italian authorities defined "vulnerable people" and minors, while other two ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea. [SALVATORE CAVALLI/AP PHOTO]

 Salvatore Cavalli

CATANIA, Sicily — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.