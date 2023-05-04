LONDON — The crown has been resized. The troops are prepared for the biggest military procession in 70 years. The Gold State Coach is ready to roll.
Now it's time for the show.
King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster.
Enrobed clergymen will hand over the medieval symbols of power — the rod, the scepter and the orb. Brass bands and soldiers in bearskin hats will troop through the streets. And the new king and queen will presumably end the day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the cheering crowds.
But don't be too dazzled. There's purpose behind the pomp: to buttress the crown's foundations and show that the people of the United Kingdom still support their monarch.
Royal historian Robert Lacey compares the event to a U.S. presidential election and an inauguration rolled into one — a celebration as well as a test of how the public sees the new sovereign.
"The king obviously is not subject to the vote and so these big public rituals are the closest royal people get to that sort of test,'' said Lacey, author of "Battle of Brothers: William & Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult." "Its basic purpose is to attract the loyalty and interest of British people to demonstrate that crowd outside Buckingham Palace waving at the balcony."
But, while TV screens around the world will be filled with flag-waving fans, Charles' coronation comes at a difficult time for the royals.
Opinion polls show that support for the monarchy has weakened over time. Britain is gripped by double-digit inflation that is eroding living standards and making some people question the expense of the coronation. And the royal family is riven with controversy as Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, lobs criticism from his base in Southern California.
The crowning of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will feature many of the elements of coronations past — the hymns, the prayers, the anointing with oils — all of which are designed to remind the world of the history, tradition and mystery embodied by the monarchy.
But the festivities have been tailored to better reflect modern Britain, where about 18% of the population describe themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority. That compares with less than 1% when Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953.
Sylius Toussaint and his wife, Bridgette, will be watching. The couple celebrated Elizabeth's coronation as children on the island of Dominica and moved to England in 1960 to find work. A corner of their home in Preston, northwest England, is festooned with royal photos and souvenirs, including a tin of coronation shortbread.
Toussaint likes Charles' efforts to protect the environment and he's willing to look past the breakdown of his first marriage to the late Princess Diana. He blames the government, not the monarchy, for the immigration crackdown that unfairly targeted him and thousands of other Caribbean migrants in recent years.
"Maybe like the rest of us, he has his faults … but he's forgiven," Toussaint said. "I think he will do a good job and we rather like him."
The question is whether that allegiance is passed on to younger generations.
While support for the monarchy has softened over the past 30 years, it is much weaker among young people, according to surveys conducted by the polling firm Ipsos.
One of the monarchy's strengths is that many see the benefit in having a neutral head of state at times of instability, said Kelly Beaver, the firm's U.K. chief executive. With Britain facing multiple pressures from inflation to climate change and the war in Ukraine, the king has "a real opportunity to step forward and to demonstrate leadership," she said.
"And so I think, really, for Charles, it's all to play for."
