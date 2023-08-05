South Korea Stabbing

Police officers patrol Friday around the Seohyeon subway station in Seongnam, South Korea. [HONG JI-WON/YONHAP VIA AP]

 Hong Ji-won

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean police detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife Friday in the city of Daejeon. The stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on Thursday in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam.

