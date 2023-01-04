North Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a ceremony Saturday at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE VIA AP]

 HOGP

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.