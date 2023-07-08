South Korea Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Bang Moon-kyu, South Korea's minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a briefing in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. [AP PHOTO/LEE JIN-MAN]

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's government on Friday formally endorsed the safety of Japanese plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean as it tried to calm people's fears of food contamination.

