Taiwan Election

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announces her resignation as party chairwoman of Democratic Progressive Party on Saturday. [AP PHOTO/CHIANG YING-YING]

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island.

