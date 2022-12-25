Afghan Students Pakistan

Afghan university students chant slogans and hold placards Saturday during a protest against the ban on university education for women, in Quetta, Pakistan. [AP PHOTO/ARSHAD BUTT]

 Arshad Butt

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. The ban was the latest restrictive move by Afghanistan's new rulers against women's rights and freedoms.

