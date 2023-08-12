Niger Coup

Nigerien men carrying Russian and Niger flags ride their motorcycle to an anti-French protest Friday in Niamey, Niger.The ECOWAS bloc said it had directed a "standby force" to restore constitutional order in Niger after its deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. [AP PHOTO/SAM MEDNICK]

 Sam Mednick

NIAMEY, Niger — Tensions are escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.