APTOPIX Quran Protests Sweden Lebanon

Hezbollah supporters chant slogans as they raise the Quran during a rally after Friday prayers in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon. [AP PHOTO/BILAL HUSSEIN]

 Bilal Hussein

BEIRUT — Thousands of people took to the streets in a handful of Muslim-majority countries Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden, a day after protesters stormed the country's embassy in Iraq.

