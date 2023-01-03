Vatican Obit Benedict XVI
People wait in a line to enter Saint Peter's Basilica on Monday at the Vatican where late Pope Benedict XVI is being laid in state at The Vatican. Benedict XVI was 95. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

