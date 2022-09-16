US Ukraine Hero Medic

Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, speaks during an appearance before U.S. lawmakers Thursday on Capitol Hill. [AP PHOTO/MARIAM ZUHAIB]

 Mariam Zuhaib

WASHINGTON — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died during her three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds.

