Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, fifth from left, shake hands with ASEAN leaders, from left, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith during ASEAN-China summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. [GEMUNU AMARASINGHE/AP PHOTO]