APTOPIX Israel Explosion

Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion Wednesday at a bus stop in Jerusalem. [OHAD ZWIGENBERG/HAARETZ VIA AP]

 Ohad Zwigenberg

JERUSALEM — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

