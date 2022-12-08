Britain Energy

Environmental groups have welcomed a decision by Britain’s Conservative government to lift its opposition to onshore windfarms. But they warn that any benefit will be erased if the government backs plans to open the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades. [AP PHOTO/FRANK AUGSTEIN, FILE]

 Frank Augstein

LONDON — Britain's Conservative government on Wednesday approved the U.K.'s first new coal mine in three decades, a decision condemned by environmentalists as a leap backwards in the fight against climate change.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.