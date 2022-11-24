Britain Scotland Referendum

Scottish flags are held by demonstrators Wednesday outside the Supreme Court in London. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. [AP PHOTO/ALBERTO PEZZALI]

 Alberto Pezzali

LONDON — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government's campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.

