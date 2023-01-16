APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. [EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO]

 Evgeniy Maloletka

DNIPRO, Ukraine — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble.

