KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's allies committed to supplying the country with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets elsewhere Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
Missile strikes killed at least three people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in Nikopol, a city located across a river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Russia intensified its bombardment of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in multiple occupied regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed as Russian territory. Putin's supporters urged him to escalate the campaign further to punish the invaded country for the Crimea bridge attack.
"We need to protect our sky from the terror of Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky told international representatives at the Council of Europe, a human rights organization. "If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war in the near future."
Responding to Zelenskyy's repeated pleas for more effective air defenses, the British government announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The U.K. also is sending hundreds of aerial drones for information-gathering and logistics support, plus 18 howitzer artillery guns.
"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
Other NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels this week promised to supply systems offering medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.
Germany has delivered the first of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems, while France promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles. The Netherlands said it would send missiles, and Canada said it would give about $50 million more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications.
Speaking at a progressive political event in Berlin, German German Olaf Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine" but rather "a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West. He means all of us."
NATO plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week against the backdrop of Putin's insistence he would use any means necessary to defend Russian territory, including illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia's movements, but has seen no change in its nuclear posture. Russia is expected to hold its own nuclear exercises soon.
On the battlefield Thursday in Ukraine, a five-story apartment building in Mykolaiv was hit by an S-300 missile, regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim said, referring to a weapon ordinarily used for targeting military aircraft but which the Russia appears to be increasingly using for imprecise ground strikes.
An 11-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble of the building after six hours, and rescuers later found the two other people there, bringing the total to three. A fourth person was killed elsewhere in the city, the regional government said.
Residents of Ukraine's capital region, whose lives had regained some normalcy when war's front lines moved east and south months ago, were jolted by air raid sirens multiple times Thursday after the explosive-packed Iran-made drones found their targets.
Ukrainian officials said Iranians in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine were training Russians how to use the Shahed-136 systems, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare and targeting.
The low-flying drones help keep Ukraine's cities on edge, but the British Defense Ministry has said they're unlikely to strike deep into Ukrainian territory because many reportedly are destroyed before hitting their targets. Ukraine's air force command said Thursday its air defense units shot down six drones over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions during the night.
Describing the scope of the retaliatory attacks carried out after the Saturday truck bomb explosion on the Kerch Bridge, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said Russian forces struck more than 70 energy facilities in Ukraine this week.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.