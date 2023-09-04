APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade shout slogans Sunday as they stand in line, near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk region. [LIBKOS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 LIBKOS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.

