Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian tank rides on the road near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Thursday. [AP PHOTO/BOGHDAN KUTIEPOV]

 Boghdan Kutiepov

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.

