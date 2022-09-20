Russia Ukraine War

A crater 6½ feet deep was left by a Russian rocket 328 yards from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, back right. [SOUTH UKRAINE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT PRESS OFFICE]

 HOGP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of "nuclear terrorism."

